Training aims to help treatment of veterans

North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum is joining the North Dakota Department of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division, and other partners in the ND Cares Coalition, as they welcome a select group of behavioral health professionals to Bismarck this week to participate in specialized training on the needs of service members, veterans and their families, according to a press release from the North Dakota Department of Human Services. "This training provides behavioral health providers from across the state an opportunity to learn about and provide high quality, evidence-based services to military members in their local communities."

