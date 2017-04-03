Rise in retailers going bankrupt, Rue21 could soon be the latest
The teen clothing store, Rue21 may be the latest retailer to file bankruptcy. According to Bloomberg, the company is preparing to do it as soon as this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar 22
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar 21
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar 14
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar 12
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC