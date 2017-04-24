Property tax fund cut in exchange for state-funded services
Finance & Taxation Committee chair Rep. Craig Headland urges passage of SB 2206, a bill that would call for a state-wide two-year pilot program to take over the counties social services on the floor of the House on April 24, 2017, in Bismarck. The bill passed 75-15 and now goes to Governor Doug Burgum for consideration.
