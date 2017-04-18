Potential ballot measure?
Another initiated measure may be on the horizon if North Dakota legislators fail to address the issue of child custody to the satisfaction of advocates for shared parenting. The House and Senate are ironing out their differences regarding the shared parenting bill, House Bill 1392, in conference committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar 22
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar 21
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC