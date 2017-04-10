Plea agreement reached in assault on ...

Plea agreement reached in assault on federal officer

A man accused of assaulting a federal officer on the Fort Berthold Reservation has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, according to court records. Max Moede is expected to change his plea Tuesday in federal court in Bismarck to admit to assaulting a Three Affiliated Tribes officer in January.

