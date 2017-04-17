Plans to repurpose downtown Bismarck Train Depot
The downtown Bismarck train depot will be repurposed, but the owner says its historical look from a century ago will be restored. The owner of the building, Dale Zimmerman says it will soon be the home of Edwinton Brewery, and his vision is to combine the brewery and the depot on the building's west side.
