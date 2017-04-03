North Dakota Senate votes to restore historical site for $1M
The money for Double Ditch Historical Site must also be approved by the House, which in February voted to withdraw backing for a $1.25 million loan approved last legislative session for the restoration work, The Bismarck Tribune . If approved, the appropriation would provide most of the funding needed to preserve the Mandan Indian village north of Bismarck.
