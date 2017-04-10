North Dakota operation aims to save wild bird sage grouse

A male sage grouse gets its first look at its new home Monday, April 10, 2017, after being trapped in Wyoming, flown to North Dakota and released in a State Game and Fish Department project to try to save the bird from completely disappearing from some of its native ground. less A male sage grouse gets its first look at its new home Monday, April 10, 2017, after being trapped in Wyoming, flown to North Dakota and released in a State Game and Fish Department project to try to save the ... more BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department crew is airlifting sage grouse into the state in hopes of saving the native bird.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.