North Dakota operation aims to save wild bird sage grouse
A male sage grouse gets its first look at its new home Monday, April 10, 2017, after being trapped in Wyoming, flown to North Dakota and released in a State Game and Fish Department project to try to save the bird from completely disappearing from some of its native ground. less A male sage grouse gets its first look at its new home Monday, April 10, 2017, after being trapped in Wyoming, flown to North Dakota and released in a State Game and Fish Department project to try to save the ... more BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department crew is airlifting sage grouse into the state in hopes of saving the native bird.
