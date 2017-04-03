North Dakota may let lawmakers take guns in public buildings
North Dakota's pro-gun Legislature on Tuesday approved allowing lawmakers and other qualified elected officials to carry hidden firearms into government buildings, including the state Capitol, and at public gatherings, including sporting events or even schools. The bill heads to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum after the House approved it 86-5 with no debate.
