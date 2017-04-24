New Nara-Bassinet introduced at Bismarck hospital
The new Nara-Bassinet is the first of its kind, and Sanford in Bismarck is the first hospital to test it out. "They're just so nice for like nurses backs and up and down motion and we're able to get them in really close to beds for moms, especially after C-section," said Jessica Bosch, RN manager.
