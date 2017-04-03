NDSU nursing program controversy causes concern for students in Bismarck
Controversy over the NDSU nursing program in Bismarck came to a head Tuesday night at the legislature after news of an amendment to the higher education budget. The amendment would transfer ownership of the nursing program back to Sanford, but there are questions about the accreditation needed and what would happen to those students enrolled in the program.
