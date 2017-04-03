Minot artist's works on exhibit at the Capitol
The North Dakota Council on the Arts , along with the offices of Governor Doug Burgum, First Lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum, and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, are exhibiting the works of Minot artist Linda Olson at the Capitol Building in Bismarck during the months of April, May and June. Olson's work is on display in the Governor's ground floor office, the First Lady's fourth floor office, and the Attorney General's first floor office.
