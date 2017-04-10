metrocreativeconnection.com
What do you do if you have a gift card or gift certificate but the company goes out of business? Liz Brocker, a spokeswoman for the North Dakota Attorney General's office in Bismarck, said gift cards should be used as soon as possible. For more information about gift cards and gift certificates, Brocker said people can go to the N.D. Attorney General's office website at nd.gov for information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar 22
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar 21
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC