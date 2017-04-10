metrocreativeconnection.com

What do you do if you have a gift card or gift certificate but the company goes out of business? Liz Brocker, a spokeswoman for the North Dakota Attorney General's office in Bismarck, said gift cards should be used as soon as possible. For more information about gift cards and gift certificates, Brocker said people can go to the N.D. Attorney General's office website at nd.gov for information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.