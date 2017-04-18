Main Street Minute: Solidcore

Main Street Minute: Solidcore

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

Solidcore, a high intensity, low impact workout came to Bismarck a few months ago. A Bismarck Native, who's founder of the business, is back to see how her 20th business location is doing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Mar 26 Buried Valor 28
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... Mar 22 Native ... 6
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Mar '17 Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar '17 Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Mar '17 SHUT UP 100 fools 3
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar '17 Mikey 2
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... Feb '17 Really 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,228 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC