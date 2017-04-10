Local Rue21 stores along with nearly 400 others to close
The teen clothing store Rue21 has filed bankruptcy and will close its stores in West Fargo, Grand Forks and Bismarck. The company plans to close 400 stores as they try to get their finances under control.
