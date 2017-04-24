Legislature fails to hit self-imposed adjournment deadline
House Appropriations Committee chairman Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, outlines details in a spending bill during a House floor session in Bismarck, N.D., Wednesday, April 26, 2017. The 65th legislative assembly is nearing adjournment with Sine Die expected on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC