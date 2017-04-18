Jury acquits Bismarck man in child ne...

Jury acquits Bismarck man in child neglect case Wednesday, April 19

A jury has acquitted a Bismarck man accused of felony child neglect after a toddler in his care nearly drowned in an apartment complex swimming pool. The acquittal Tuesday for Rolland Noheart came from a jury in Burleigh County.

