Jamaican lottery scam suspects to appear in court Wednesday, April 26
Eight more people are set to make court appearances in the U.S. in what authorities say is a multimillion-dollar Jamaican lottery scam that victimized dozens of Americans. The eight suspects were being extradited from Jamaica and were to appear in federal court in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar '17
|Buried Valor
|28
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar '17
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar '17
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC