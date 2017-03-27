Freedom Riders Motorcycle Classic roars into Bismarck
With RV's out front, guns across the hall, and a floor full of beautiful bikes the Freedom Riders Motorcycle Classic brought together fans of the road from across North Dakota. "We love our community, we love our veterans, and we're here, we're doing it," said Derick Roller, Bike Show Chairman.
