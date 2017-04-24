Eight Jamaicans extradited on lottery scamming charges for US court today
The alleged lottery scammers being loaded into a police vehicle at the Norman Manley International Airport after processing yesterday - Norman Grindley photo The eight Jamaicans who were yesterday extradited to the United States on lottery scamming-related are to make their first court appearance this morning. Joshua Polacheck, counsellor for public affairs at the US Embassy in Kingston, confirmed, a short time ago, that police constable Jason Jahalal and his seven co-accused are to appear in a federal courthouse in Bismarck, North Dakota.
