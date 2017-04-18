Bismarck Larks looking to fill game operations staff
The Bismarck Larks hosted a second job fair Saturday, recruiting the staff they'll need for their 36 home games this season. Most of the positions still open involved working in the concession stands, but there are a few beyond just those.
