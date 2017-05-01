Bismarck barber of more than 50 years cuts his last head of hair
There are a few exceptions, like a blue collar barber from Bismarck who's kept customers clean-cut for more than fifty years. Ray Schock gets customers like Corey Dachtler in and out of the chair before most people get out of bed.
