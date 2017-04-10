After student death, North Dakota aims to protect informants
FILE - This November 2013 file photo provided by Tammy Sadek shows her son Andrew Sadek at their home near Rogers, N.D. Sadek was working as a confidential drug informant when he turned up dead in June 2014. Almost three yea... BISMARCK, N.D. - North Dakota legislators are close to enacting new protections for drug informants, more than three years after a 20-year-old college student working undercover was found dead in a river with a bullet in his head and a backpack of rocks tied to his body.
