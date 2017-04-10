After student death, North Dakota aim...

After student death, North Dakota aims to protect informants

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

FILE - This November 2013 file photo provided by Tammy Sadek shows her son Andrew Sadek at their home near Rogers, N.D. Sadek was working as a confidential drug informant when he turned up dead in June 2014. Almost three yea... BISMARCK, N.D. - North Dakota legislators are close to enacting new protections for drug informants, more than three years after a 20-year-old college student working undercover was found dead in a river with a bullet in his head and a backpack of rocks tied to his body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Mar 26 Buried Valor 28
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... Mar 22 Native ... 6
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Mar 21 Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar 14 Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Mar '17 SHUT UP 100 fools 3
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar '17 Mikey 2
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... Feb '17 Really 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Mexico
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,426 • Total comments across all topics: 280,257,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC