After student death, North Dakota aims to protect informants

This November 2013 file photo provided by Tammy Sadek shows her son Andrew Sadek at their home near Rogers, N.D. Sadek was working as a confidential drug informant when he turned up dead in June 2014. Almost three years after Sadek was found dead in a river with a gunshot in the head, state legislators are putting the final touches on a bill aimed at better protecting confidential drug informants.

