US taxpayers might be on the hook for pipeline protest costs
Protesters demonstrating against the expansion of the Dakota Access pipeline wade in cold creek waters in November confronting local police near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. North Dakota officials appear poised to go after the U.S. government and thus U.S. taxpayers to recoup more than $38 million in state expenses related to months of protests against the Dakota Access pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon ruble
|Mar 14
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar 12
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Casi Bolon
|Mar 3
|Bird
|22
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 22
|Mikey
|12
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Feb '17
|CZars_R_US
|18
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC