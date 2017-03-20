U.S. Attorney's Office seeks 3 1/2 year sentence for man who stole copper wire in Kandahar
The U.S. Attorney's Office is asking a judge to sentence a man to 41 months in prison for theft of copper wire while he was working at Kandahar Air Field in Afghanistan in 2013. However, his attorney is arguing that Benjamin Guidry should serve only eight months.
Read more at Minot Daily News.
