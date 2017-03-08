Tribes ask judge to stop Dakota Access oil from flowing BISMARCK,...
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|15 hr
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Casi Bolon
|Mar 3
|Bird
|22
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 22
|Mikey
|12
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Feb '17
|CZars_R_US
|18
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
|Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe...
|Feb '17
|Americawatcher
|1
