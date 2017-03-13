Tribes ask judge to stop Dakota Acces...

Tribes ask judge to stop Dakota Access oil from flowing

In this Feb. 13, 2017, aerial file photo shows the site where the final phase of the Dakota Access Pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe to connect with the existing pipeline in Emmons County near Cannon Ball, N.D. Sioux tribes suing to stop the Dakota Access pipeline want a federal judge to head off the imminent flow of oil. Judge James Boasberg on March 7, 2017, rejected the request of the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux to stop construction of the final segment of the pipeline that would move oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

