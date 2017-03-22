Traveling artwork

Traveling artwork

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Minot Daily News

A collection of eight expressionist paintings by Minot artist Walter Piehl opens at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Washburn Saturday. The pieces were commissioned by the Lewis & Clark Fort Mandan Foundation, working in collaboration with the Northern Plains Heritage Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... 18 hr Native ... 6
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... 23 hr Mikey 22
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Tue Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar 14 Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Mar 12 SHUT UP 100 fools 3
Casi Bolon Mar 3 Bird 22
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar 2 Mikey 2
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,074 • Total comments across all topics: 279,754,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC