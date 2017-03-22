Traveling artwork
A collection of eight expressionist paintings by Minot artist Walter Piehl opens at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Washburn Saturday. The pieces were commissioned by the Lewis & Clark Fort Mandan Foundation, working in collaboration with the Northern Plains Heritage Foundation.
