Storm-related closure announcements

Storm-related closure announcements

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Minot Daily News

Road Condition on base are RED ; road conditions off base are RED . For school updates refer to Minot Public School website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casi Bolon Mar 3 Bird 22
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar 2 Mikey 2
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Feb 22 Mikey 12
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Feb 7 RustyS 2
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Feb '17 CZars_R_US 18
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... Feb '17 Really 1
News Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe... Feb '17 Americawatcher 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC