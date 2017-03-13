Opioid crisis

Jill Schramm/MDN Sen. Heidi Heitkamp holds a drug fact sheet from First District Health Unit as Renae Byre from the health unit looks on during a forum in Minot Thursday. Opioid use has exploded in the Minot community, and services to help the addicted have not kept pace, according to agency officials and family members who participated in a forum held by Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-ND, in Minot Thursday.

