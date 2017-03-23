North Dakota oil spill 3 times larger than first estimated
This Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, provided by the North Dakota Department of Health shows an oil spill from the Belle Fourche Pipeline that was discovered Dec. 5, 2016 in Ash Coulee Creek, a tributary of the Little Missouri River, near Belfield, N.D. Authorities say the pipeline spill is now believed to be three times larger than first estimated, and one of the biggest in state history. BISMARCK, N.D. - A December oil pipeline spill in western North Dakota might have been three times larger than first estimated and among the biggest in state history, a state environmental expert said Friday.
