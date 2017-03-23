North Dakota oil spill 3 times larger...

North Dakota oil spill 3 times larger than first estimated

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily Courier

This Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, provided by the North Dakota Department of Health shows an oil spill from the Belle Fourche Pipeline that was discovered Dec. 5, 2016 in Ash Coulee Creek, a tributary of the Little Missouri River, near Belfield, N.D. Authorities say the pipeline spill is now believed to be three times larger than first estimated, and one of the biggest in state history. BISMARCK, N.D. - A December oil pipeline spill in western North Dakota might have been three times larger than first estimated and among the biggest in state history, a state environmental expert said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... 57 min Buried Valor 30
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... Mar 22 Native ... 6
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Mar 21 Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar 14 Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Mar 12 SHUT UP 100 fools 3
Casi Bolon Mar 3 Bird 22
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar 2 Mikey 2
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,837,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC