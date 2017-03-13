New decals help some emergency, first...

New decals help some emergency, first responder vehicles stand out

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

Emergency and first responder vehicles tend to stand out because of colors and logos. Now, some on the roads in the Bismarck-Mandan area are gaining more attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon ruble 22 hr Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Sun SHUT UP 100 fools 3
Casi Bolon Mar 3 Bird 22
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar 2 Mikey 2
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Feb 22 Mikey 12
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Feb '17 CZars_R_US 18
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... Feb '17 Really 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC