N.D. revenue surge from pipeline forecast

In this Feb. 13, 2017, aerial file photo shows the site where the final phase of the Dakota Access Pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe to connect with the existing pipeline in Emmons County near Cannon Ball, N.D. BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota stands to gain more than $110 million annually in tax revenue after oil begins flowing through the Dakota Access pipeline, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. The calculation shows the potential payoff for a state where officials have supported the pipeline despite concerns from American Indian tribes and other opponents who fear it could harm drinking water and sacred sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.