MSU Concert Choir at Legislative Showcase
The MSU Concert Choir directed by Carlos Vieira, music assistant professor, will be part of a choral concert Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. during the North Dakota University System Legislative Showcase at the state Capitol in Bismarck. The Legislative Showcase, a special higher education day at the Capitol, is coordinated by the NDUS Public Affairs Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|8 hr
|Buried Valor
|30
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar 22
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar 21
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar 14
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar 12
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Casi Bolon
|Mar 3
|Bird
|22
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC