Lawmakers reject plan to expand casinos in North Dakota
Four people including a police officer are dead and a suspect is in custody after shootings at a bank and a law firm, followed by a standoff at an apartment complex in northern Wisconsin. BISMARCK, N.D. - Republicans who control the North Dakota House rejected their leader's plan Thursday to more than double the number of casinos in the state, a push some lawmakers viewed as a threat of payback against American Indian tribes for protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
