Lawmakers allow for oil spills up to 10 barrels to go unreported
There will be far fewer oil spills reported in North Dakota over the next several years, but not because the number decreased. The state Senate approved a bill raising the threshold of a spill that needs to be reported from a single barrel on a well pad to 10 barrels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|30
|Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc...
|Mar 22
|Native ...
|6
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Mar 21
|Mikey
|14
|Shannon ruble
|Mar 14
|Hmmmmm
|2
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Mar 12
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC