Lawmakers allow for oil spills up to 10 barrels to go unreported

There will be far fewer oil spills reported in North Dakota over the next several years, but not because the number decreased. The state Senate approved a bill raising the threshold of a spill that needs to be reported from a single barrel on a well pad to 10 barrels.

