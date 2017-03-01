Indigenous people speak out against pollution of tribal lands
"We are here after dog attacks, we're here after with chemical agents, military combat tactics, grenades, aerial surveillance, military vehicles, inhumane detention - instruments of war." These were the words of human rights lawyer Michelle Cook, describing threats posed to her and her clients while camping out at Standing Rock during the anti-Dakota Access Pipeline protests.
