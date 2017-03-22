How to put out a Grease Fire

How to put out a Grease Fire

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Firerescue1

A generous thank you to Captain Jeremy Francis and Firefighter Steven Malzachar from the Bismarck, ND Fire Department and Fire Chief Steve Nardello from the Mandan, ND Fire Department for their contributions to this article. Cooking causes over 160,000 home structure fires, annually, and is considered the number one cause of home fires and home injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Firerescue1.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... 9 hr Native ... 6
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... 14 hr Mikey 22
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Tue Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar 14 Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Mar 12 SHUT UP 100 fools 3
Casi Bolon Mar 3 Bird 22
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar 2 Mikey 2
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,877 • Total comments across all topics: 279,745,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC