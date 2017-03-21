Geese line Missouri River as spring arrives
Monday marked the first day of spring on the calendar, but masses of geese now lining the Missouri River also signal the change in season. Mike Symanski, waterfowl specialist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, says nothing is a foul with their recent arrival.
