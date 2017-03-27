Five Star Development Acquires 3 Nort...

Five Star Development Acquires 3 North Dakota Self-Storage Facilities

Read more: Inside Self-Storage

Five Star Development LLC, which operates eight Five Star Storage properties in Minnesota and North Dakota, has purchased an additional three self-storage facilities in North Dakota. The company acquired Crossroads Storage and American Roughrider Storage in Fargo for $2.2 million as well as Legacy Storage Solutions in Bismarck for $5.6 million.

Bismarck, ND

