FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file pho...

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Gov. Doug Burgum opens North ...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Gov. Doug Burgum opens North Dakota's 65th legislative assembly in Bismarck. Siding with the Second Amendment rights of North Dakota citizens' over others' concerns about safety, Burgum late Thursday, March 23, signed legislation that would allow most adults to carry a hidden firearm without a permit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Thu Native ... 23
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... Wed Native ... 6
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Mar 21 Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar 14 Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Mar 12 SHUT UP 100 fools 3
Casi Bolon Mar 3 Bird 22
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar 2 Mikey 2
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC