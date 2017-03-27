Feds retain many post-pipeline spill corrective actions
This Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, provided by the North Dakota Department of Health shows an oil spill from the Belle Fourche Pipeline that was discovered Dec. 5, 2016 in Ash Coulee Creek, a tributary of the Little Missouri River, near Belfield, N.D. Federal pipeline officials are keeping in place many of the corrective measures they ordered in December after the pipeline spilled about 530,000 gallons of oil in western North Dakota. The decision came March 24, 2017, from the Office of Pipeline Safety, following a February hearing.
