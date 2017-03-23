Families displaced after Saturday nig...

Families displaced after Saturday night fire near Bismarck Expressway

At 8:49 pm Saturday, the Bismarck Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1000 block of Portland Drive, near Bismarck Expressway. All occupants of the building were rescued and only one person was hospitalized.

