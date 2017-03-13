Dismissal denied for sheriff

Dismissal denied for sheriff

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Minot Daily News

Suspended McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger asked that the charge that led to his suspension be dismissed during a motion hearing held Tuesday afternoon in Bismarck. Schwartzenberger is charged with misapplication of entrusted property, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon ruble Tue Hmmmmm 2
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Mar 12 SHUT UP 100 fools 3
Casi Bolon Mar 3 Bird 22
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar 2 Mikey 2
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Feb 22 Mikey 12
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Feb '17 CZars_R_US 18
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... Feb '17 Really 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC