DAPL demonstrators oppose grand jury process in Bismarck
Opponents of the pipeline chanted and held banners outside the William Guy Federal Building this afternoon to celebrate Steve Martinez, whose subpoena was withdrawn earlier this week. "The defense attorneys are not allowed inside, the defendant is not allowed inside, it's a completely secretive procedure and since the grand jury is only going to ever hear one side and not hear any defenses or any mitigation or any details other than what the prosecutor," said Stephen Beatty, criminal defense attorney.
