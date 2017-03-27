Dakota Access Pipeline to set new cou...

Dakota Access Pipeline to set new course for North Dakota oil

BISMARCK, N.D. - Completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline is expected to fundamentally change the direction of North Dakota oil. The "interstate highway" for Bakken crude will take barrels off the rail cars headed east-west and take them south to refineries on the Gulf Coast, where experts expect oil producers will find higher prices and lower transportation costs.

