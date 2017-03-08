Crazy haircuts for Pansy's Peeps in preparation for Brave the Shave

Lots of Bismarck-Mandan cops and firefighters will be walking around with bald heads after the Guns N' Hoses event to benefit Brave the Shave. After a shampoo, and a bleach, dozens get their hair died to be one of Pansy's Peeps, possibly the most colorful Brave the Shave team.

