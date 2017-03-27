Company: Oil in pipeline under Missouri River reservoir

This Feb. 13, 2017, file aerial photo shows a site where the final phase of the Dakota Access Pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe to connect with the existing pipeline in Emmons County in Cannon Ball, N.D. The Dakota Access pipeline developer said Monday, March 27, that it has placed oil in the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota and that it's preparing to put the pipeline into service. The Dakota Access pipeline developer said it has placed oil in the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota and that it's preparing to put the line into service.

