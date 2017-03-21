Celebrating the first day of spring
It's the day a lot of North Dakotans have been waiting for, Spring officially started, and people celebrated in the Bismarck Mandan area in a variety of ways. People we talked to today said they were happy with the warmer weather, whether they were on or off the clock.
